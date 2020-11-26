Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 12,022 new coronavirus cases, 131 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8259592" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. JB Pritzker urged Illinoisans to skip large family gatherings during his COVID-19 update the day before Thanksgiving.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 12,022 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 along with 131 deaths Thursday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 697,489, with a total of 11,963 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 107,556 specimens. In total there have been 10,212,093 tests specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 19 - Nov. 25 is 12.0%.As of Wednesday night, 6,032 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,224 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 724 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Officials once again implored people to stay home this Thanksgiving and keep celebrations to within your household, saying the future course of the pandemic could depend on what we all do this week."This crisis may come to an end in just a few months," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "Every day that we take action to stop the spread gets us one day closer to widespread distribution of the vaccines with fewer lives lost along the way."In the past seven days as of Wednesday, 818 people in Illinois have lost their lives. That ties a week in mid-May for the deadliest seven-day stretch during the pandemic.Illinois also reached an important milestone Wednesday, crossing 10 million total tests, with more than a million in just the past 10 days. A lot of people are getting tested ahead of the holiday and demand is expected to be very high after this weekend.Officials say if you go against the guidance and decide to travel for Thanksgiving and mix households, it's a good idea to get tested."Most people will show a positive test, if they're going to, at day seven. So we would like people to wait at least a week. Obviously if you develop symptoms before then, please test immediately," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Dept. of Public Health.Hospitalizations are still at a concerning level with multiple counties in our area below the 20% warning threshold for hospital bed availability.Officials said they'll be keeping a close eye on the numbers after the holiday. A rise in cases about two weeks from now would be an indication of significant spread during Thanksgiving.State-run testing facilities are closed on Thanksgiving. The DuPage County Health Department testing sites are also be closed on Thanksgiving and the day after.The deaths reported Thursday include:-Bureau County: 1 female 90s-Cass County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s-Champaign County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-Clinton County: 1 female 80s-Cook County: 3 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 male 90s, 1 female over 100-Crawford County: 1 female 80s-DeWitt County: 1 female 70s-DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 3 males 70s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s-Effingham County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-Ford County: 1 female 90s-Franklin County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s-Fulton County: 1 male 70s-Iroquois County: 1 female 80s-Johnson County: 1 male 80s-Kane County: 1 female 40s, 2 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s-Kendall County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s-Knox County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s-Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s-LaSalle County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s-Livingston County: 1 female 70s-Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-Madison County: 1 female 50s-Marion County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s-Mason County: 1 female 70s-McHenry County: 2 females 80s-McLean County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s-Morgan County: 1 male 80s-Ogle County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 90s-Pike County: 2 males 70s-Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s-Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s-Shelby County: 1 female 60s-St. Clair County: 1 male 70s-Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s-Union County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s-Vermilion County: 1 male 80s-Whiteside County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s-Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s-Winnebago County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s.