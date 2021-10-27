coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,013 cases, 26 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,013 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 1,690,274 total COVID cases, including 25,707 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Oct. 20-26 is 2.2%.

RELATED: As COVID vaccine for kids under 12 becomes available, Gov. Pritzker establishes IL vaccination plan

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 107,969 specimens for a total of 34,999,894 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 1,229 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 300 patients were in the ICU and 142 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 15,413,958 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 56.7% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,413.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday vaccines for kids will be shipped to pharmacies and doctors' offices in Illinois after the FDA approves them. He encouraged parents to call their kids' pediatricians to ensure their offices are set receive doses.

The governor announced 700 pediatrician offices are already enrolled with IDPH to give COVID vaccines to children aged 5 to 11 when they become available. The state is also working with schools and park districts that may consider doing vaccination clinics for this younger age group.

