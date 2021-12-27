Illinois COVID cases: IL Governor JB Pritzker to give update on omicron variant, vaccine clinics

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will give an update Monday on the COVID response in Illinois as cases rise from the omicron variant.
Governor Pritzker is expected to talk about the omicron variant and expanding vaccination clinics.
The update comes as COVID cases continue to rise across Illinois, with a record 18.942 cases reported last Thursday.
Cook County Health officials are expecting a post-holiday surge of cases.
Dr. Rachel Rubin, senior medical officer, Cook County Department of Public Health recommends getting tested three days before and three days after any family gatherings, even if you are vaccinated. If you have any slight symptom, like a cough or runny nose, she said to assume it's COVID and get tested to prove otherwise.
