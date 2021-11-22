Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,705 cases, 9 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 4,705 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 9 related deaths Monday.There have been 1,775,253 total COVID cases, including 26,277 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Nov. 15-Nov. 21 is 3.9%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 94,955 new specimens for a total of 38,278,601 since the pandemic began.As of Sunday night, 1,833 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 341 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 16,867,996 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 57.57% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,002.