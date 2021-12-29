coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID cases: IL reports 21,098 new cases, 50 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 21,098 new COVID-19 cases and 50 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 2,119,162 total COVID cases, including 27,734 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 13.2%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 220,841 new specimens for a total of 44,273,181 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 5,471 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 984 patients were in the ICU and 556 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 19,106,181 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 60.42% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 47,302.

