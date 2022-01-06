coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID: IL reports record-high 44,089 new cases, 104 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 44,089 new COVID cases and 104 related deaths Thursday. That's the largest one-day increase in new cases on record, which was previously 32,279 on Wednesday.

There have been 2,339,534 total COVID cases, including 28,260 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 18.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 247,830 new specimens for a total of 45,758,467since the pandemic began.

Gov. JB Pritzker gave an update on the omicron COVID surge Monday.



As of Wednesday night, 7,098 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,119 patients were in the ICU and 646 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 19,475,871 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 60.84% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 43,690.

