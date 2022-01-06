Illinois COVID: IL reports record-high 44,089 new cases, 104 deaths

There have been 2,339,534 total COVID cases, including 28,260 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 18.6%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 247,830 new specimens for a total of 45,758,467since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday night, 7,098 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,119 patients were in the ICU and 646 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 19,475,871 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 60.84% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 43,690.