Illinois COVID cases: IL reports 7,068 new cases, 78 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11298407" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois health officials are concerned about the spreading omicron variant, but with COVID cases rising it is not their main concern when addressing the state's response.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 7,068 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 78 related deaths Tuesday.It is the most deaths reported for a single day since 102 deaths were reported on February 11.The first case of the omicron variant was detected in Chicago Tuesday afternoon, health officials said. The patient is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, was not hospitalized and their condition is improving.There have been 1,861,254 total COVID cases, including 26,698 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 5.5%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 174,247 new specimens for a total of 40,237,790 since the pandemic began.As of Monday night, 3,029 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 610 patients were in the ICU and 272 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 17,768,693 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 58.84% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 69,951.