coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID cases: IL reports 16,581 new cases, 66 deaths

IL surpasses 2 million total cases since pandemic began
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Health care workers resume vaccination encouragement amid surge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 16,581 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 66 related deaths.

It is the second-highest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began, behind only the 17,608 cases reported on November 5, 2020.

There have been 2,002,360 total COVID cases, including 27,357 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 7.9%.

SEE ALSO: Mayor Lightfoot announces new Chicago COVID restrictions: Proof of vaccine, testing indoors

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 199,406 new specimens for a total of 42,986,170 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 4,178 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 867 patients were in the ICU and 451 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Dr. Fauci speaks one-on-one with ABC7's Sarah Schulte


EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci never expected when the vaccine became available a year ago that there would be another COVID surge brewing for a second holiday season.



A total of 18,775,064 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 60.09% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,113.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Chicago COVID news: City to require vaccine proof for indoor venues
Chicago to require COVID vaccine proof for restaurants, gyms
IL reports 10,264 new COVID cases; 60% of population fully vaccinated
Busy holiday travel season gets underway as COVID cases rise
TOP STORIES
Chicago COVID news: City to require vaccine proof for indoor venues
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
Police won't rule out DNA to solve 1996 JonBenet Ramsey killing
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Pharmacies limiting number of at-home COVID tests you can buy
Amazon workers walk out of Cicero facility
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
NHL not going to Olympics amid COVID disruption
Bulls game against Raptors postponed
Prayer vigil for fallen firefighter held in Portage Park
Aurora man guilty of throwing explosive device at Naperville police
More TOP STORIES News