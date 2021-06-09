Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 408 cases, 23 deaths as state, city prepare to fully reopen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With Illinois and Chicago just two days away from reopening fully, state public health officials reported 408 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 23 related deaths Wednesday.You'll still have to wear masks on occasion, but the move to Phase 5 means all COVID-19 capacity restrictions put in place will be lifted. Businesses, conventions and large-scale events can all resume normal operations - but it may not be business as usual right away.Peter Rubnitz, the owner of Urban Oasis North Avenue, said they are operating at 60% and even though businesses can open more fully Friday, some of their massage therapists did not come back to work."Starting Friday we can open up all 10 rooms, but we don't have enough staff to do that," Rubnitz said.And Rubnitz said there is the challenge of balancing the comfort level of customers and staff when some therapists have not been vaccinated."We know who is and who isn't," Rubnitz said. "If it's important to someone to be with someone who it vaccinated, we will make that happen.""I wish there were more people vaccinated before we were at this stage," said Dr. Marina Del Rios, UIC Health, Emergency Department.Del Rios urges employers to offer vaccinations to their employees and the employees' families."Larger employers, warehouses, food packing industry, you have enough employees you can justify going on-site to vaccinate," Del Rios said.Despite these challenges, some are eager to get back to some typical activities, like vaccinated Joliet resident Sean Hardy."I feel like I'm ready for my first big event, my first airplane ride, my first Bears game," he said.While COVID restrictions are rolling back, customers may notice that it is not exactly business as usual, as employers try to find workers and balance the safety of staff and the public.There have been 1,386,262 total COVID cases, including 22,997 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 41,758 specimens for a total of 24,991,516 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 2 to June 8, is 1.3%.As of Tuesday night, 797 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 209 patients were in the ICU and 109 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,708,874 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,852 . There were 50,231 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday.Officials reported Wednesday that more than 68% of adults have received a COVID vaccine and 51% are fully vaccinated.The deaths reported Wednesday include:-Adams County: 1 male 80s-Champaign County: 1 female 80s-Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s-DuPage County: 1 male 60s-Grundy County: 1 male 70s-Kane County: 1 male 80s-Macon County: 1 female 80s-Madison County: 1 female 70s-McLean County: 1 female 60s-Rock Island County: 1female70s, 1 male 70s-Tazewell County: 1 female 80s-Vermilion County: 1 male 50s-Winnebago County: 1 male 50s