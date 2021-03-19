Illinois COVID vaccine: IL to expand vaccination eligibility to more essential workers prior to residents 16 and over

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10429495" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Pritzker announces a new phase in his reopening plan as well as expanding vaccine eligibility to everyone over 16 on April 12.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10426863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago will move into Phase 1C for vaccinations on March 29, with appointments set to be available to more essential workers and residents with health conditions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- State officials announced Friday that new essential workers will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the universal eligibility on April 12.Beginning Monday, higher education staff, government workers and media will be eligible for vaccination at the more than 900 location in the state's provider network.Beginning March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers and religious leaders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine."While we will continue to prioritize individuals who are 65 years and older, as well as health care workers and individuals with underlying medical conditions, we want to maintain our momentum going forward and continue to increase our march towards herd immunity," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.Pritzker announced Thursday that Illinois is expanding vaccine eligibility to anyone aged 16 and older starting on April 12.But Pritzker and health officials continue to warn the public that due to limited vaccine supplies, not all who become eligible that day will be able to get vaccinated on the first day they are eligible.Residents who don't have access to or need assistance navigating online services can call the toll-free IDPH hotline at 833-621-1284 to book an appointment. The hotline is open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight with agents available in English and Spanish.Gov. Pritzker also announced that the state will be adding a bridge phase between reopening Phases 4 and 5, based on science and offering incremental approaches towards a full Illinois reopening."COVID-19 has not gone away, but the light we can see at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter as more people get vaccinated," Pritzker said.If vaccinations continue at their current rate, in a matter of weeks the state will allow more people to shop, dine out, and attend social eventsThe step between Phase 4 and 5 will allow for greater capacity limits for bars and restaurants, social gatherings, museums and zoos, etc., depending on whether they are indoors or outdoors. Bars, specifically, will be allowed 20% standing capacity, but six-foot social distancing will still be required."We'll move into this bridge phase when 70% of our 65 and older population receives at least one dose of the vaccine," Pritzker said. The state's mask mandate will continue."We're working with industry leaders," Governor Pritzker said. "We're working with our doctors at IDPH as well as other experts in the state."For now Chicago is not adopting the new state guidelines for vaccinations or reopening, but will be reviewing the plans and an update is expected next week.The bridge phase will mean people can look forward to more traditional summer activities like concerts, because capacity will increase to 60%. Retail, offices, salons, health clubs and museums would also be allowed 60% capacity. Social events like weddings could have up to 250 people inside, and 500 guests outside.The state must also maintain a 20% or lower ICU bed availability and hold hospital admissions and case rate steady over a 28-day period. As of Thursday morning, 58% of people over 65 had received at least one vaccine.So far, 28% of Illinoisans 16 and older have gotten one dose, and if that increases to 50% and health metrics remain stable for 28 days, Illinois would finally move on Phase 5. If everything goes perfectly, that could happen as early as the beginning of May.Individuals who have proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID test one to three days prior do not count against capacity limitsThe state will revert back to an earlier phase if there is an increase in cases and hospitalizations.Chicago also announced Wednesday that it will expand vaccine eligibility to Phase 1C on March 29.And along with retail workers, those in hospitality, personal care services, law construction and more are eligible in phase 1C.In 1C, Chicagoans 16 to 64 are also eligible, but only if they have chronic health conditions. The state will lift that health requirement for that group on April 12, but it's unclear if the city will, too.Suburban Cook County is expanding its eligibility starting Monday, March 22, as the county moves to Phase 1B+, which includes people younger than 65 with underlying conditions.The county said nearly 70% of its seniors have received at least one dose, and that progress is also leading to this expansion announcement.On Friday, Cook County announced 32 municipalities that will be a focus in its equity distribution programs. Located mostly in the west and south suburbs of Cook County, these predominantly communities of color have been most adversely impacted by COVID-19, the county health department said.For the latest COVID-19 vaccination information in suburban Cook County,. To register to receive an appointment, visitThe communities include Bellwood, Berkeley, Berwyn, Blue Island, Bridgeview, Burnham, Calumet City, Calumet Park, Chicago Heights, Chicago Ridge, Cicero, Dixmoor, Dolton, Franklin Park, Harvey, Harwood Heights, Hodgkins, Justice, McCook, Markham, Maywood, Melrose Park, Merrionette Park, Norridge, Northlake, Posen, Riverdale, Robbins, South Chicago Heights, South Holland, Stone Park and Summit.In DuPage and Kane counties, new mass vaccination sites are being launched. Site surveys are currently underway in multiple jurisdictions to identify locations suitable for vaccination clinics that will open to the public in the coming weeks.