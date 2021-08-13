Politics

Chicago mother wins fight to ban hair discrimination in Illinois schools

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago mother wins fight to ban hair discrimination in IL schools

A Chicago mother turned her outrage to action after her son, Jett Hawkins, faced discrimination at his preschool for wearing his hair in braids earlier this year.

"It was a violation of the school dress code and I was appalled by that because he is 4-years-old," said Ida Nelson, the boy's mother.

It led to the Jett Hawkins Law banning discrimination in schools

for hairstyles historically associated with race, ethnicity, or hair texture braids, locks and twists.

"I feel grateful for the hair bill," Hawkins said.

Illinois State Senator Mike Simmons introduced the legislation in Springfield that Governor Pritkzer signed this afternoon at Uplift Community High School in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.

"For decades Black people have had too often their natural and protective hairstyles weaponized against them," Pritkzer said.

Simmons said schools should be for learning and discovery.

"They should not be places where young kids are traumatized or discriminated against on a regular basis," he said.

The law also requires the Illinois State Board of Education to provide schools with educational materials to teach about protective hairstyles.

"This is yet another way that Illinois is making powerful strides in transforming the culture of our schools," Pritzker said.

Nelson and her son attended the bill signing.

"I am excited for the children of Illinois to be able to go to school without having to be concerned about their hair," Nelson said.

The law goes into effect January 1.

Nelson said she's now partnering with parents across the country to get similar legislation passed in other states.

"What I learned from this is that we are our children's biggest advocates and it is up to us to take a stand," she said.

State lawmakers are working on legislation to ban hair discrimination in the workplace. It's called the Crown Act.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoishairlawsafrican americanshairstyles
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect in CPD officer killing was out of jail after hit-and-run
Math shows 100% vaccination rate is not enough to stop Delta
Chicago speed cameras issue more than 1M tickets in 4 months
IL reports 3,479 COVID cases, 20 deaths
In-home COVID vaccines available to all Chicagoans
Chicago's Bud Billiken parade is back after pandemic hiatus
Student detained after shooting at Albuquerque school kills 1
Show More
Two organizations provide COVID vaccine to the unvaccinated
CPS to require COVID vaccine for all employees
Challenges of being a partially deaf news photojournalist
Murder hornets Washington: 1st live insect of 2021 in US spotted
Chicago Weather: Clear to partly cloudy
More TOP STORIES News