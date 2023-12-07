WATCH LIVE

Traffic Troubleshooter: Monster potholes on I-55

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, December 7, 2023 11:35AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Time now for this week's traffic troubleshooter.

Drivers want to know about monster potholes on the inbound Stevenson. They are in the right lane between Harlem and Central avenues.

IDOT issued a response saying, "IDOT maintenance crews are out today addressing issues and repairing potholes. I was informed that the potholes on the inbound Stevenson between Harlem and Central avenues in the center and right lanes have been repaired with a temporary cold patch. We will continue to monitor and perform a more permanent repair as soon as weather permits.

"IDOT will work with motorists who believe their vehicles were damaged. The procedure to file a claim with IDOT can be found at: http://www.idot.illinois.gov/travel-information/report-a-problem/claims/index. They can also call 847.705.4048, or contact IDOT's Central Bureau of Claims at 217.782.6263.

"To report issues on a state road or expressway call 800.452.IDOT (4368)."

