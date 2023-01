Illinois dispensaries sell record $1.5B worth of marijuana products in 2022

Sales were up 12% from 2021 and 131% from 2020, which was the first year recreational cannabis became legal.

CHICAGO -- Illinois dispensaries sold $1.5 billion worth of marijuana products in 2022, making a new record.

RELATED: Pritzker opens door for cannabis delivery in Illinois while touring 1st 'social equity' dispensary

Sales were up 12% from 2021 and 131% from 2020, which was the first year recreational cannabis became legal.

There are currently 113 dispensaries across the state. That includes the first three "social equity dispensaries," which opened last year.

ALSO SEE: Smoking weed now more popular than tobacco