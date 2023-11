3.6 earthquake reported in Putnam County, Illinois, US Geological Survey says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 3.6 earthquake struck part of Illinois Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake struck at about 4:41 a.m. and was centered south of the village of Standard in Putnam County near the border with LaSalle County, the USGS said.

The USGS said the earthquake had an estimated depth of 3.6 kilometers.

Further details were not immediately available.