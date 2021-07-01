Illinois evictions resume amid housing shortage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Evictions have resumed in Illinois, and while some tenants are still protected others are now getting notices."They are still deeply impacted by the pandemic," said Karla Chrobak, supervising attorney at CARPLS Legal Aid.Chrobak said many of their clients remain deeply impacted by the pandemic, and now housing is harder to find."So now the eviction crisis is causing another crisis in housing because so many tenants that have not moved out of the properties, so now there are fewer housing options," she said.On the other side, the moratorium on evictions has impacted landlords who depend on rent as income."We are paying two mortgages and borrowing money from family, using money we saved for our kids' college fund," said Rose Arvia, property owner. "We basically used all our savings that we've worked our lives to get."Arvia and her husband have one condo they rent in the West Loop. She said their tenant has not paid since 2019, and an eviction was ordered just as the pandemic began."We are just waiting for the day when the sheriff can go and we can get our lives back to normal," she said.Arvia is eager to see if the eviction will move forward.Some people are still covered by Governor Pritzker's eviction moratorium, which has been extended until July 24. Here are the criteria for the extension: