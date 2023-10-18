WATCH LIVE

Illinois fall trout fishing season opens Saturday | What you need to know

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 2:56PM
There will be many options to fish trout this weekend, as the fall season will begin in Illinois. Chauncey gave all the details Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend will be a good one to spend some time on the water as fall season trout fishing opens this Saturday across Illinois.

Now, no trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites until the regular fall season, which starts Saturday at 5 a.m.

So, ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler invited Chauncey, with Chauncey's Great Outdoors, to talk all things Illinois water and the great outdoors on Wednesday morning.

Chauncey spoke about the fall trout season, fall foliage and forest preserves across the state.

To connect or learn more about Chauncey's Great Outdoors, click here.

