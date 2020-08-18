Illinois FOID card application: Here's what's behind delays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you applied for a firearm owner's identification card, or FOID card, you may be waiting a while for it to arrive in the mail.Some people applied for a FOID card months ago. They thought the card would arrive in about 30 days, but they said they are still waiting.A FOID card allows the state of Illinois to identify people who are eligible to own and use a firearm.State police said there are two big reasons behind the delays. According to Illinois State police, the first cause is financial instability."The Illinois State Police agree FOID applications should be processed quickly and within the statutory guidelines. Financial instability brought on by the lack of a budget in the prior administration greatly impacted the processing of FOID applications by the Firearms Services Bureau. Gov. Pritzker's budget and the fiscal assurance it brings will allow the ISP to continue efforts to hire at least 32 additional analysts and invest in technology upgrades. This year alone, FSB processed 65,969 new FOID applications....broader legislative remedies to streamline and modernize the FOID process will be necessary to meet statutory timelines. We look forward to working with all interested parties and members of the general assembly to reach those solutions," said ISP.Another big reason for FOID card delays is that applications have skyrocketed over the last year.In June of 2019, the state received 25,359 FOID card applications. In June of 2020, the state has received 62,823 applications. That's an increase of 148%."Below, you'll see the total new applications received March through June 2020 compared to the four previous months. Of note the FSB received more FOID applications in the month of June than for the months of November 2019 through February 2020," ISP explained.FOID applications:November: 14,063December 13,141January: 21,424February: 13,629Average: 15,564, with 62,257 total.March: 36,762April: 25,254May: 22,813June: 62,823Average: 36,913, with a total of 147,652As of June 30, ISP says new FOID cards are taking an average of 70 days.At a minimum, a new FOID application must go through 42 steps before a determination is made.More information from ISP: