Don't let ticket scammers ruin your next concert, sports event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Baseball season is in full swing and summer concert lineups are out.

But before you get your hands on some tickets, beware of fraudsters trying to ruin your fun.

According to the Better Business Bureau, these fun activities can also provide scammers with opportunities to steal money and personal information.

Here are some tips to avoid ticket scams:

Before you buy, search ratings and reviews on the BBB's website and other online searches.

Trusted sellers should have secure websites that begin with "HTTPS" and have a lock symbol on the address bar.

Buying tickets at the box office or the venue's official site is always a safe way to go.

Beware of tickets being sold on social media or at low prices.