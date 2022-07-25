Politics

Governor JB Pritzker 'feeling better,' tests negative after contracting COVID-19

Pritzker experiencing mild symptoms, office says
By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Governor JB Pritzker 'feeling better,' tests negative after contracting COVID-19

CHICAO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is feeling better and has now tested negative for COVID, according to a tweet Sunday.

"Looking forward to getting back to work in person this week," the governor said in the tweet.



He also encouraged people to get boosted.

"If you haven't done so, now is the perfect time to get your booster," he said.

With an incoming COVID surge, health officials push urgently for boosters. Do you need one?

The governor first tested positive on Tuesday with mild symptoms, and took the anti-viral drug Paxlovid.

While state officials did not say when or where they believe Gov. Pritzker may have contracted the virus, he delivered a keynote address at the Florida Democratic Party's leadership conference in Tampa Bay last Saturday after previously attended an event marking the passage of bipartisan gun legislation at the White House.

Paxlovid is an anti-viral still under emergency use authorization that was recently approved by the FDA to be prescribed by pharmacists for quicker access. But because of its side effects and known drug interactions, it's only recommended for specific groups of people.

"It is approved for people who are at high risk for severe outcomes with COVID," explained Dr. John Segreti, Rush University Medical Center. "People who have underlying diseases, obesity, other co-morbidities."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoishealthjb pritzkercoronavirus illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
DUI may be factor in crash that killed 3-year-old, hurt sister: police
Man accused in sister's brutal attack mysteriously dies after arrested
Woman killed by ex-husband after talking about divorce on TikTok
59 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
Chicago Bears helmet: Team unveils new 2022 alternate design
Polio in US: Do you need a booster shot?
71-year-old man mauled to death by 7 dogs while walking to store
Show More
Kid Cudi walks off stage at 'Rolling Loud' after being hit with trash
Climate activists glue their hands to Botticelli painting in protest
Suburban bakery reopens after vandalism led to drag show cancellation
Martha Stewart says 6 pet peacocks eaten by coyotes
Chicago Weather: Clear to partly cloudy, cooler Sunday night
More TOP STORIES News