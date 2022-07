Governor JB Pritzker 'feeling better,' tests negative after contracting COVID-19

I am feeling better and have tested negative for COVID-19. Looking forward to getting back to work in person this week.



If you haven’t done so, now is the perfect time to get your booster. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 24, 2022

CHICAO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is feeling better and has now tested negative for COVID, according to a tweet Sunday."Looking forward to getting back to work in person this week," the governor said in the tweet.He also encouraged people to get boosted."If you haven't done so, now is the perfect time to get your booster," he said.The governor first tested positive on Tuesday with mild symptoms , and took the anti-viral drug Paxlovid.While state officials did not say when or where they believe Gov. Pritzker may have contracted the virus, he delivered a keynote address at the Florida Democratic Party's leadership conference in Tampa Bay last Saturday after previously attended an event marking the passage of bipartisan gun legislation at the White House.Paxlovid is an anti-viral still under emergency use authorization that was recently approved by the FDA to be prescribed by pharmacists for quicker access. But because of its side effects and known drug interactions, it's only recommended for specific groups of people."It is approved for people who are at high risk for severe outcomes with COVID," explained Dr. John Segreti, Rush University Medical Center. "People who have underlying diseases, obesity, other co-morbidities."