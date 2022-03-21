Gov. JB Pritzker announces plan to prevent deaths from opioid addiction

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday a plan to prevent deaths from opioid addiction in Illinois.It's an effort to combat addiction in one of the city's most underserved areas.Governor Pritzker announced the plan at the Westside Community Triage and Wellness Center, a non-profit organization providing services for more than 42 years.The governor's overdose action plan provides new resources to help tackle addiction and the opioid crisis especially in Black and Latinx communities."From homelessness, to hunger, to disease, to the struggles of getting and keeping the job, we strive to address this in everything from our rental assistance programs, to food and nutrition access to the overdose action plan that we present today," Governor Pritzker said. "We're working to end the racial disparities that come from historical institutional failures. Recovery belongs in all of our communities, but accessibility is key to getting people on the road to success."The plan is already in the works. The governor said the Department of Human Services is providing help via a mobile van with mobile medication-assisted recovery.The overdose action plan is also concentrating on expanding overdose education by providing kits with naloxone, a medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose. Fifty thousand kits have already been distributed, with more to come.