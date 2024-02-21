state of the state

Gov. JB Pritzker to deliver State of the State address to discuss budget, assylum seeker funding

The entire State of State will be streamed on abc7chicago.com.

The entire State of State will be streamed on abc7chicago.com.

The entire State of State will be streamed on abc7chicago.com.

The entire State of State will be streamed on abc7chicago.com.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will deliver his sixth State of the State address on Wednesday.

Gov. Pritzker is expected to begin his speech at noon in Springfield, before the Illinois General Assembly.

ABC7 Chicago will stream the entire speech live in this article.

The governor will discuss the budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

A topic receiving a lot of attention is funds allocated for asylum seekers.

RELATED: Pritzker, Preckwinkle pledge combined $250M for Chicago migrants; mayor dodges questions

Earlier this month, Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle promised more money to help asylum seekers sent to Chicago from Texas.

Both pledged a combined $250 million in funding for shelter, wraparound services and healthcare.

SEE ALSO: Mayor Johnson backs out of commitment to $250M joint city, county, state migrant care package