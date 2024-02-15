Gov. Pritzker, Cook County President Preckwinkle pledge combined $250M for Chicago migrants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More money was promised Thursday to help asylum seekers sent to Chicago from Texas.

Gov. JB Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle are pledging a combined $250 million in funding.

They say the money will ensure that shelter, wraparound services and healthcare will remain available for migrants through the end of the year.

"Following a long-term planning exercise, State, County and City teams concluded that an additional estimated $321 million is needed to maintain shelter and services this calendar year, on top of previously committed funding," a news release from both Pritzker and Preckwinkle said. "The Governor and President are pledging a combined investment of over $250 million to help close this gap."

In November, the state committed an additional $160 million to the asylum seeker response. That commitment was in addition to the $478 million the state has spent since the start of the response. As part of the joint funding plan, the state is pledging an additional $182 million, which will be part of the governor's upcoming Fiscal Year 2025 budget proposal to the General Assembly.

Cook County has already committed more than $100 million in its current FY24 budget for new arrival related costs, primarily for healthcare, and Preckwinkle will work with Cook County commissioners to commit up to $70 million more for this joint funding plan, the release said.

More than 35,000 asylum seekers have been dropped off in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs in the last year and a half.