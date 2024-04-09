WATCH LIVE

IDPH investigating possible botulism cases that may be linked to counterfeit Botox

Botulism symptoms include blurred vision, shortness of breath, drooping face

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 12:40AM
Tuesday, April 9, 2024 12:40AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating a cluster of illnesses with symptoms similar to botulism and which may be linked to counterfeit Botox.

The IDPH said two patients presented with symptoms similar to botulism after they received injections of Botox or a similar, possibly counterfeit product in La Salle County.

Their symptoms included blurred or double vision, droopy face, shortness of breath, fatigue, difficulty breathing and a hoarse voice. Both required hospitalization, IDPH said.

IDPH also said both patients had received injections from a licensed nurse in La Salle County who "was performing work outside her authority."

In an alert to healthcare providers issued on April 3, IDPH asked healthcare providers, especially emergency room staff, to be on the lookout for other patients who have symptoms resembling botulism.

