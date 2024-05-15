Chicago health officials monitoring uptick in meningococcal disease cases

The Chicago Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in meningococcal disease cases. N. meningitidis infections can lead to meningitis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health is reporting a local uptick in a rare but serious bacterial infection than can lead to meningitis and possibly death.

There have been eight cases of meningococcal disease in the city so far this year compared to seven throughout all of last year.

Between 2017 and 2022, there were only one to three cases each year.

The disease spreads through respiratory and throat secretions like saliva, and usually requires close contact, like kissing.

All of the people infected in Chicago this year have suffered blood-stream infections. Four of them have died.