Illinois Holocaust Museum celebrates 15th anniversary in current Skokie location

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Remember the past, transform the future" is still a pledge at the Illinoi Holocaust Museum, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in its Skokie location Friday.

"The promise of 'never again' has not been full filled and there's still opportunity to learn about what's happening in the world around them right now," said Noah Cruickshank, vice president of marketing and business development.

The institution remains a voice against hatred and bigotry.

"People need to understand what happens when hate goes unchecked, and we are a testament to that and a testament to ensuring that these stories are continually told so people can learn," Cruickshank said.

The museum was originally founded by Holocaust survivors in the 1980s in a response to a proposed neo-Nazi march in the northern suburb. At the time, the community had one of the largest Holocaust survivor populations outside of Israel.

"Every day we're trying to make sure folks transform the future by dealing with the rise of antisemitism today," said Cruickshank.

First formed as a foundation, the group of Holocaust survivors transformed a small storefront on Main Street to house their vision. They moved into their present space, a 65,000 square foot facility, on April 19, 2009.

As one of the largest Holocaust museums in the world, its importance, advocacy and education have never been more significant.

"So it's very important to have institutions like ours, museums, libraries, public institutions that make sure that people's culture and backgrounds and stories are housed and preserved, that they are not lost," Cruickshank said. "That lessons are not lost. That's why we're here."

Over the years, millions of visitors have born witness to the legacy of the survivors.

Moving forward, the museum is telling the stories of survivors of other atrocities. A "New Voices of Genocide" exhibit opens May 1.