Illinois rental assistance program reopening for applications

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Renters in Illinois who had a hard time paying for housing during the pandemic, can apply for a second round of help starting Monday.
The Illinois Housing Development Authority will accept applications for assistance until January 9.
The first round in May, the IHDA approved more than 62,000 applications and the department paid out more than $568 million.
Both renters and landlords are eligible to apply for assistance, which could amount to as much as $25,000.
Proof of citizenship is not required and the grant does not have to be repaid.
For more information and to find out if you qualify, visit illinoishousinghelp.org.
