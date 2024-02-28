IL Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation, Broadcasters Association to announce Latina Heritage Brunch

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation (ILLCF) is proud to announce its second annual Latina Heritage Day Brunch, held at the University Club of Chicago on March 29. In partnership with the Illinois Broadcasters Association, this year ILLCF will be featuring prominent Latina leaders in the media, and will host a conversation covering topics of leadership, coverage and mentorship.

Last year, in partnership with members of the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus, Illinois became the first state in the nation to designate a "Latina Heritage Day" during Women's History Month, commemorating the strides and successes the Latina community has made in this great state. Last year, ILLCF held a sold-out event with nearly 300 attendees, attracting Latina leaders from the private, government, philanthropic and statewide nonprofits. Speakers will include ABC7 Chicago's Diana Palomar, iHeart Media Chicago's Paulina Roe and other local TV outlet talent.

SEE ALSO: ABC7 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with 'Our Chicago: Nuestro Segundo Hogar'

Welcome remarks and panel moderation will be provided by Illinois Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton and leadership from the ILLCF, including state Sen. Celina Villanueva, state Sen. Karina Villa, state Rep. Dagmara Avelar and state Rep. Norma Hernandez.

Tickets and sponsorships can be found at www.illcfoundation.org.