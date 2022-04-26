Illinois lottery ticket for $12.5M jackpot sold in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Check your tickets! A $12.5 million jackpot winning Illinois Lottery ticket was sold at an Elgin liquor store.According to the Illinois lottery, this is the sixth jackpot over $1 million sold since January 2021, and the largest jackpot win since June 2020.The ticket was sold at Total Liquors at 823 Summit Street in Elgin. It matched all six numbers from Saturday's drawing: 13-15-28-29-31-44.The store that sells a winning ticket gets a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount; in this case, that's $125,000.The winner should write their name on the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their winnings. Prizes over $1 million must be claimed by calling the Illinois Lottery Claims Hotline at 217-524-5147.For more information on how to claim your lottery winnings,