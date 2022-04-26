lottery

Illinois lottery ticket for $12.5M jackpot sold in Elgin

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Illinois Lottery Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Illinois Lottery)

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Check your tickets! A $12.5 million jackpot winning Illinois Lottery ticket was sold at an Elgin liquor store.

According to the Illinois lottery, this is the sixth jackpot over $1 million sold since January 2021, and the largest jackpot win since June 2020.


The ticket was sold at Total Liquors at 823 Summit Street in Elgin. It matched all six numbers from Saturday's drawing: 13-15-28-29-31-44.

The store that sells a winning ticket gets a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount; in this case, that's $125,000.


The winner should write their name on the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their winnings. Prizes over $1 million must be claimed by calling the Illinois Lottery Claims Hotline at 217-524-5147.

For more information on how to claim your lottery winnings, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeelginlottery
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Powerball lottery jackpot at $421M; winning numbers drawing Monday
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize with her first ticket ever
NC man wins $4M lottery with fortune cookie numbers
TOP STORIES
Driver in custody after police chase involving stolen ambulance
Family robbed at gunpoint in west suburban mall parking lot: police
Applications for city cash assistance program open
Missing girl, 10, found dead in apparent homicide, police say
Chicago man exonerated of 1991 murder after forced confession
Police chief ID's officer who fatally shot Black man
Here's how climate change can impact trees
Show More
New video evidence released in deadly 'Rust' movie set shooting
Federal judge grants pause on rollback to US border asylum limits
CPD says it was prepared for large weekend crowds in Millennium Park
3 possible cases of severe hepatitis reported in IL kids
Father of 2 killed in Portage Park hit-and-run crash
More TOP STORIES News