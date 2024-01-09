$1M winning ticket sold in Arlington Heights, Illinois Lottery says

The Illinois Lottery said a winning ticket worth $1 million was sold at a gas station in Arlington Heights.

The Illinois Lottery said a winning ticket worth $1 million was sold at a gas station in Arlington Heights.

The Illinois Lottery said a winning ticket worth $1 million was sold at a gas station in Arlington Heights.

The Illinois Lottery said a winning ticket worth $1 million was sold at a gas station in Arlington Heights.

ARLINGTON Heights, Ill. (WLS) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Arlington Heights is the first millionaire winner of the year in Illinois.

The ticket was bought at this Marathon gas station at 115 West Dundee Road in that northwest suburb.

The winner matched all six numbers in the Lotto Million drawing last Saturday.

The gas station gets $10,000 just for selling that million dollar ticket.

SEE ALSO: Ticket sold in Michigan wins $842M Powerball jackpot

Winners have one year from the date that they won to claim their prize.