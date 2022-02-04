mental health

Illinois students can now take up to 5 mental health days a year with a doctor's note

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois students can now take up to 5 mental health days a year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois students can now take up to five mental health days per school year without a doctor's note.

The absences are excused and students will be allowed to make up missed work.

Therapist Jo-Leann Trine of Thriveworks in Aurora joined ABC7 live to share more about the mandated mental health days and their impacts.

"We're bringing mental health to the limelight, we're no longer stigmatizing and keeping it to adults," Trine said. "Because kids are really feeling the impact of the pandemic and life changes like everyone else."

RELATED | Mental Health Awareness Month: Mental health resources in the Chicago area, Illinois

Trine shared some ways parents can check in on their children's mental health, like asking them if anything made them laugh today.

"If you notice your kids having a change in their baseline, you're noticing something a little bit different, be curious," Trine said. "And honestly, most importantly, if you can do anything, it's to validate somebody's feelings."

Trine said the law requires a school counselor to check in with a student after their second consecutive mental health day.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can reach out to the National SuicidePrevention Lifeline 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhigh schoolschoolsmental health
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MENTAL HEALTH
Cheslie Kryst, 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant, dies at 30
Chicago parents hope some good can come from son's death
By the Hand Club for Kids helps with social, emotional learning
VA program matches volunteers with lonely, socially isolated veterans
TOP STORIES
Bartlett warehouse fire burning at document storage facility
Jason Van Dyke released from prison
Chicago area digs out from storm as more lake-effect snow falls
Grandmother killed in Bronzeville shootout between security guard, man
Jesse Sharkey will return to classroom after CTU president term
Richard Irvin takes aim at Gov. JB Pritzker
Family discovers hospital mix-up after 29-year-old takes DNA test
Show More
Chicago spring, summer festivals back on for 2022
Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz's response baffles sex assault survivors
Person released, not charged after woman fatally stabbed in South Loop
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, cold
Elgin man convicted in mom's death, dismemberment
More TOP STORIES News