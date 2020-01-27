Kobe Bryant death: Helicopter involved in crash that killed Lakers legend, daughter, 7 others previously owned by State of Illinois

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5881212" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The helicopter involved in the crash that killed Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players, once belonged to the State of Illinois.Forty-one-year-old Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when his helicopter crashed in southern California Sunday, on the way to her basketball game. Witnesses reported seeing the helicopter flying way too low in the very foggy conditions.The helicopter was previously owned by the state of Illinois. The state sold the helicopter, Chopper N72EX, to its current owner in 2015, according to an aviation safety website. The holding company is called Island Express Holding Corp.Meanwhile, basketball fans in Chicago are taking this very hard.The United Center honoring number 24, with Lakers colors lighting up the building along with several pictures of the Lakes great. The Navy Pier Ferris Wheel was also lit up in purple and gold, the Lakes' colors.Many basketball fans still can't believe it and are trying to wrap their heads around the news that Kobe Bryant is gone and many hoped that it wasn't real.He was an inspiration to many for his talents on and off the basketball court, with local fans calling him an icon who was bigger than basketball."He was an icon you know," said Tim Ides. "It's just a terrible loss. You expected him to grow old and be one of those veteran guys that everyone looked up to and now he's gone."Elliott Zirlin owns Blue Sky Marketing Group.His Chicago-based promotional company produced the commemorative book for Bryant's final NBA game in 2016. More than 20,000 copies were handed out to fans at the Staple Center."We are very proud of it," Zirlin said. "This was one of the biggest print jobs that we've ever done and the quality is just beautiful."Fans say his passing is a reminder that tomorrow isn't promised.The fathers of Kobe Bryant and Northwestern head basketball coach Chris Collins were teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers. Collins was brought to tears talking about his connection to Kobe."I have a lot of history with Kobe going back to when he was a little kid and I have a daughter who is 13, so obviously, everybody in our program, our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family and his wife."In a statement, former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan wrote: "Words can't describe the pain I'm feeling... I loved Kobe..... he was like a little brother to me."Meanwhile the Bulls are hosting the Spurs Monday night and there will likely be a moment of silence before the game.