Illinois school reopening plan released, classes to resume in fall 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker laid out the guidelines for how schools will be able to reopen this fall as part of his Phase 4 recovery plan for Illinois, which takes effect Friday.The new guidelines come as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 601 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 additional deaths on Tuesday. That brought the total in the state to 137,825, including 6,707 deaths.With the state seeing a steady decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases for the past five weeks, the governor announced students may return to the classroom this fall.Individual districts will be able to create their own safety plan, but the state released guidelines that officials say all schools should follow to maximize in-person instruction for students, while instituting a host of safety measures that will allow districts some flexibility."The guidance focuses on keeping students, teachers and families healthy and safe," Gov. Pritzker said.Safety guidelines will require teachers, staff and students to wear face coverings, prohibit more than 50 people in one space, require social distancing and screenings for symptoms as well as temperature checks, and increase cleaning and disinfection. Officials say schools may have to stagger schedules, including arrivals and dismissals, in order to maintain social distancing."These measures are proven, and they are necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Illinois Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala said. "Families can expect more information from their schools and districts, about what their local reopening plans mean for them.""Certainly our schools will be challenged to be nimble," said Tom Bertrand, executive director of the Illinois Association of School Boards. "This could include shifting from in person to remote learning, when warranted, or even a blended approach to reopening our schools."The state will also be providing free cloth face masks - a total of 2.5 million - to every public school teacher, staff member and student."In Illinois, a child's ability to afford or acquire a face covering should have no impact on whether they can go to school, and it won't," Pritzker said.The state's public health director had an important reminder to parents."Now is the time to schedule your kids back to school physicals if you haven't already," Dr. Ezike said. "We need to make sure that the kids get checked out by their providers and and get their life-saving immunizations."With the possibly of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the fall, districts are also being told to submit plans to return to remote learning if needed.Regarding school reopening guidelines, the state board of education does not plan to review each individual district's safety protocols. Instead, oversight would be left to county health departments.Chicago Public Schools is now working on a plan to bring students safely back into classrooms in the fall.The CPS parents who spoke with ABC7 said they agree being physically back in school is the best educational experience for their children.The Chicago Teacher's Union says a safe return with the right resources will take a lot of collaboration and work in a short amount of time."If we can go to Target, if we can go to the lake, to the grocery store, I feel that they can go to school," CPS parent Torri Adams said.Adams said her daughter Nyla, a Whitney Young High School student, can't wait to go back to class."So long as we teach our children and make sure that the faculty and the administrators are doing what they need to do, I'm very comfortable with her going back and returning to school," Adams said.Physically going back to school during a pandemic will mean face coverings and social distancing, but also making sure students have what they need should they return to remote learning.These are all concerns Alma Ocampo Nunez, who is both a teacher and the parent of a student at a CPS school, Beaubien Elementary."They're young, they're 5, 6 years old, and they want to play with friends," Ocampo Nunez said. "It's going to be difficult to make sure that they're separate six feet and in a Chicago public classroom, that's pretty much impossible with the numbers that we have in our classes."Those concerns are not lost on the Chicago Teachers Union, who are hopeful but hesitant about the conversations ahead with CPS, given this past school year's rocky start."What we would like to see is more robust collaboration," said Stacy Davis Gates, vice president of CTU Local 1. "COVID-19 is going to force a tremendous reorganization of our school communities."The CTU said it will take more than PPE to ensure a safe start to the new school year, but resources like nurses in every school and counselors and social workers to deal with the emotional impacts of this pandemic."We need our school communities to be safe. We need our schools communities to be fully resourced, to be fully funded to make sure that our students have the best shot at achievement," Davis Gates said.ABC 7 reached out to other school districts in the area, like U-46. Like CPS, they are continuing to work on a reopening plan best fit for their communities.