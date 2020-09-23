coronavirus illinois

Illinois secretary of state extends expiration dates for driver's licenses, IDs until February

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that the expiration dates for driver's license and ID cards have been extended an additional three months.

The new deadline for renewals is now February 1, 2021. The extension includes those with October, November, December and January expiration dates.


"Extending expiration dates until February 1 means people with an expired driver's license and ID card do not need to visit a Driver Services facility immediately," said White. "During this pandemic, we continue to think creatively to serve the public as efficiently as possible, while making public health and safety our top priority."

The fate for license plate renewals remains November 1, and this can be done online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

White's office said that there has been an 84% increase in online renewals from June to September 20 over the same time period last year.


The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has also pushed back the REAL ID deadline one year to Oct. 1, 2021.

Current Illinois driver's licenses or ID cards will continue to be accepted at airports, military bases and secure federal facilities until Oct. 1, 2021.
