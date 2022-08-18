Darren Bailey takes aim at Gov. JB Pritzker as Republicans rally at Illinois State Fair

Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey took aim at Governor JB Pritzker as Republicans gathered at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey took aim at Governor JB Pritzker Thursday as Republicans gathered at the state fair for their day to rally the party faithful.

Bailey was also working to restore party unity and excitement after a difficult primary election.

Bailey was also working to restore party unity and excitement after a difficult primary election.

Part of Darren Bailey's message is about projecting Republicans as the party of the working people, and Democrats as the party of an out-of-touch billionaire.

Bailey was hoping to harvest votes with a grand entrance, arriving at the state fair in a green tractor he borrowed from a friend.

"On Tuesday I milked a cow," Bailey said. "Last week, JB Pritzker took a picture with the butter cow."

Republicans are trying to show unity after a primary that divided the party.

"We had a unity event last night and I think everyone's around Darren wholeheartedly and saying, here is the last person who stands between JB Pritzker and four more years of ruining Illinois," former candidate for governor Jesse Sullivan said.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin - who supported Richard Irvin in the primary - did not mention Bailey by name during his speech. Instead, he focused on attacking Democrats.

"Republicans are here to serve people, to make your life better, your children's life better, your grandchildren's life better and to safeguard your future," Durkin said. "Democrats, well, let's talk about them. It's all about enriching themselves and feeding from the public trough."

But as Democrats seek to make abortion the key issue in this campaign, Republicans say voters are more concerned with the economy and crime.

Bailey doubled down on critical comments about Chicago Thursday.

"Our legislators are going soft on criminals to the point they've made Chicago a hellhole, friends," Bailey said.

Bailey defended those comments after the rally.

"I call it out, friends, and you know that," Bailey said. "You realize the first time I made that statement on the debate stage, a homeless man, the Walking Man in the Loop, he was set on fire.

Bailey said he believes the party will rally around him, and even if enthusiasm among some mainstream Republicans might be soft, the hope of defeating JB Pritzker is something that will certainly work in Bailey's favor.