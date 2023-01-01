Our Chicago: New year, new laws in Illinois

What are the new laws in Illinois? They cover such issues as public safety, workers rights and hairstyles.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a new year and nearly 200 new laws go into effect here in Illinois.

They cover such issues as public safety, workers rights and hairstyles. One new law that people are most likely to have heard about is the Safe-T Act. A key aspect to the legislation is ending cash bail in Illinois.

The Illinois Supreme Court has halted the Pre Trial Fairness Act, a provision of the Safe-T Act, hours before it is set to go in effect at the first of the year. The court issued the order Saturday evening, keeping the cash bail system until further notice as the state appeals a judge's ruling on the matter.

And, just days before the law was set to take effect, a Kankakee County judge ruled that part of the SAFE-T Act to be unconstitutional. The ruling applies only to the more than 60 counties, where the law was challenged. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is appealing the ruling.

"In some ways the Democrats fumbled the ball," said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington, "They left themselves open in terms of there were some flaws in the original law they passed. So, this became a big issue in the governor's race and they had to go back to the drawing board and do some amendments this fall to try and fix that problem. And, now we have this court ruling, so it just continues to raise questions about the validity of the law and the effectiveness of the law and we're going to have to see how this turns out. But, the Democrats they're going to try again to fix this for the third time."

Another element of the Safe-T Act that was upheld, is one requiring police departments to have body cameras by January 2025. Bryan Zarou, director of policy at Illinois Answers, from all he's heard and read, police departments want the body cameras.

"It makes their jobs safer, it holds where they are accountable. So, I think this was probably one of the more popular aspects of the law," Zarou said.

Illinois has joined more than a dozen other states in passing legislation that bans hair discrimination in the workplace. State Senator Mattie Hunter sponsored the measure and spoke of rectifying "systemic biases that still exist."

Many times this type of discrimination has impacted women of color, most often Black women.

"And it's become a real economic issue for these women," said Washington, "People are refused jobs, people are maybe not promoted, treated differently in the workplace. Studies have shown Black women are one-and-a-half times more likely to be sent home from work because of their hair styles."

Another workplace related law that takes effect in 2023 is the Workers' Rights Amendment. It guarantees employees the right to organize and collectively bargain over terms of their employment.

"The amendment now passed will have a real significant impact on bargaining rights for the public and private sector employees. What it does do also is protect any type of anti-union laws that could be brought up in the General Assembly because is it enshrined in the constitution it will make it that much harder to try and change," Zarou said.

The Illinois Manufacturers Association and chambers of commerce opposed the legislation.

Washington said there has been a trend toward more workers' rights.

"You're already seeing a lot more activity around workers' rights, around unionization. You've seen unionization in the retail food industry, places like Starbucks are increasingly doing unionization. And you're even seeing it in arts and cultural non-profit institutions like the Art Institute which is now in the process of forming a union. So, this is going to give impetus to the pro-union movement and perhaps revive it," Washington said.