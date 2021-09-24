Jelani Day's family looking for answers after missing ISU student found dead in river

Full Statement from Jelani Day's family

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day's body has been found, the LaSalle County Coroner's Office said Thursday.The 25-year-old was reported missing on August 25 after he didn't show up to class in Bloomington, Ill., for several days.Officials said a male body was found on Sept. 4. Today, the LaSalle County coroner positively identified the body as Day using DNA testing and comparison. The cause of death is currently unknown, pending further investigation and toxicology testing.His family is asking for the public's help to find out what happened to him.Day's cousin Eriel Davis spoke with ABC7 Chicago Friday morning.According to officials, his family last spoke to him on Aug. 23, and was last seen on campus on Aug. 24. Officials said his car was found in Peru, Ill., on Aug. 26.Based on findings by Peru police, when they found his car, searches were conducted in Peru, but Day was not found. On Sept. 4, another search recovered male remains floating near the south bank of the Illinois River, approximately a quarter-mile east of the Illinois Rte. 251 bridge.The Danville native had been in Chicago to visit family just a couple days before he went missing. Day was a Masters student at ISU studying speech pathology and hoped to become a doctor.His family is heartbroken, and demanding answers about what exactly happened and how the investigation was conducted, especially after seeing the resources put into the disappearance of Gabby Petito.His mother spoke to the I-Team Wednesday, desperate for answers."He's educated. He's a productive citizen. And I can't get nobody to look for my son, to provide us with those same resources, with that same help. And that's all I'm asking for," Carmen Bolden Day said.Investigators said they were able to identify Day's remains through forensic dental identification and DNA testing. Day's cousin, Eriel Davis, said he came to visit family and friends in Chicago just two days before he went missing.She said nothing about his disappearance and discovery makes sense."His dad actually has cancer and Jelani is the bone marrow match for his dad, and he would never abandon his father like that," she said Wednesday when speaking with ABC7 Eyewitness News. "He would come here in Chicago and visit him at Northwestern hospital, sit with him, you know, encourage him, pray with him."The family is devastated, but said now is the time they need answers. They want the public's help to find out what happened to Jelani Day, and are asking anyone with any information to contact police.Police said they are continuing to investigate Day's death.