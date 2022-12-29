Kankakee judge rules portion of SAFE-T Act addressing Illinois bail reform unconstitutional

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday that the portion of the SAFE-T Act, that ends cash bail in Illinois, is unconstitutional.

States attorneys in 65 Illinois counties had challenged the new law in a hearing last week.

According to the Kankakee County State's Attorney, the ruling means the pre-trial release and bail reforms spelled out in the law will not take effect in those counties come Jan. 1.

The portion of the law would have allowed judges to decide if a defendant does not pose a public safety risk, they could be released without posting cash bail.

ABC7 Chicago Legal Analyst Gil Soffer explains why the judge believes this portion of the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional.

"Specifically what this judge is saying is that judges, the judiciary, has the inherent power to make decisions about pre-trial release and bail, and, in this case, the legislature inappropriately took that away from the judiciary, so they found it was a violation of separation of powers," Soffer said.

Other parts of police accountability and training will still take effect on that date.

The Illinois Attorney General's office is expected to appeal the ruling to the Illinois Supreme Court.

In a statement, Gov. JB Pritzker wrote, "Today's ruling is a setback for the principles we fought to protect through the passage of the SAFE-T Act. The General Assembly and advocates worked to replace an antiquated criminal justice system with a system rooted in equity and fairness. We cannot and should not defend a system that fails to keep people safe by allowing those who are a threat to their community the ability to simply buy their way out of jail. I thank the Attorney General for his work on this case and look forward to the Illinois Supreme Court taking up the appeal as soon as possible."

Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe wrote in part, "(The SAFE-T Act) amended the State Constitution and eroded the constitutional protections of the Victim Rights Act, all while disenfranchising the people of their Constitutional right to vote on such reforms."

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement, "Although the court's decision is binding in the 64 cases that were consolidated in Kankakee County, it is important to note that it is not binding in any other case, including those involving criminal defendants in any of the state's 102 counties. To definitively resolve this challenge to the pretrial release portions of the SAFE-T Act, Governor Pritzker, the legislative leaders named in the consolidated cases and I intend to appeal the circuit court's decision directly to the Illinois Supreme Court, where we will ask the court to reverse the circuit court's decision.

"Most of the SAFE-T Act's provisions have been in effect for more than a year, and regardless of today's circuit court decision, all parts of the SAFE-T Act, including the pretrial release portions addressed in the court's decision, will go into effect Jan 1. For instance, the right of individuals awaiting criminal trials - people who have not been convicted of a crime and are presumed innocent - to seek release from jail without having to pay cash bail will go into effect in a few short days, despite the court's ruling against those provisions. Illinois residents in all counties should be aware that the circuit court's decision has no effect on their ability to exercise their rights that are protected by the SAFE-T Act and the Illinois Constitution."

House GOP Leader Jim Durkin said, "Today's ruling is a victory for the often neglected victims of crime and the men and women of law enforcement who wear the badge every day. Legislation of this magnitude must not only be judged on substance, but also on process. In that regard, the Illinois Democrats failed Illinoisans.

"In order to fix this one-sided, anti-law enforcement, and anti-victim act, it is imperative to have a transparent and substantive negotiation with all interested parties, not just a few stakeholders and political insiders. The people of the State of Illinois deserve nothing less."

