Illinois Tollway warning drivers of phishing texts implying missed tolls

The Illinois Tollway is warning drivers of phishing texts implying missed tolls that appear to come from the highway authority.

The Illinois Tollway is warning drivers of phishing texts implying missed tolls that appear to come from the highway authority.

The Illinois Tollway is warning drivers of phishing texts implying missed tolls that appear to come from the highway authority.

The Illinois Tollway is warning drivers of phishing texts implying missed tolls that appear to come from the highway authority.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip about a new scam you might see in your text messages.

The Illinois Tollway is warning drivers of phishing texts claiming to be from the highway authority.

The I-Team is getting reports from ABC7 Chicago employees getting messages like these.

They say, "We've noticed an outstanding toll amount of $12.20 on your record."

The text then prompts people to click on a link to pay the outstanding balance.

SEE ALSO: Americans older than 60 lost $3.4 billion to scams in 2023: FBI

The Illinois Tollway said it will never send you a text about an outstanding amount.

These links are scams designed to steal your personal information or install malware.

If you get one of these texts, delete it and report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center online.