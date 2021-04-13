IDES warns of unemployment scam promising $1,400 in additional benefits

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Employment Security has issued a warning about an email scam attempting to steal personal information.The email states that the IDES has added an additional $1,400 to your weekly benefits and that there might incline many people to take the bait.Recipients of the email are then prompted to click a link that goes to a page where they are then asked to fill out personal information, including social security numbers.IDES urges anyone who receive this type of email not to click on the link provided. Doing so will allow the fraudsters access to your personal information. Always check the sender of the email and delete it if you believe the email to be fraudulent.IDES issued a statement saying