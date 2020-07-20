Palos Park police warn of possible Illinois unemployment IDES debit card fraud

The Palos Park Police Department said a resident in the area received a debit card and an unemployment letter from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Problem is, this person never actually applied for unemployment benefits. It's a growing problem that the I-Team uncovered last week.
The Arlington Heights Police Department said they'd heard from several residents who also received unemployment debit cards but didn't apply.
Illinois unemployment IDES debit card fraud a growing concern for police
The ABC7 I-Team reached out to the state to find out how something like this could possibly happen and IDES said if someone received a debit card or unemployment letter but didn't apply, they are likely a victim of fraud.
The state said it's working with law enforcement to investigate, pursue and prosecute those involved in the fraud.
Contact your local police department if you believe you're a victim. To report the possible fraud to IDES click here.