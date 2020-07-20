I-Team

Palos Park police warn of possible Illinois unemployment IDES debit card fraud

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another local police department has issued a warning about possible unemployment debit card fraud.

The Palos Park Police Department said a resident in the area received a debit card and an unemployment letter from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Problem is, this person never actually applied for unemployment benefits. It's a growing problem that the I-Team uncovered last week.

The Arlington Heights Police Department said they'd heard from several residents who also received unemployment debit cards but didn't apply.

Nearly a dozen people contacted the ABC7 I-Team about receiving unemployment benefits even though they never actually applied for unemployment.



The ABC7 I-Team reached out to the state to find out how something like this could possibly happen and IDES said if someone received a debit card or unemployment letter but didn't apply, they are likely a victim of fraud.

The state said it's working with law enforcement to investigate, pursue and prosecute those involved in the fraud.

Contact your local police department if you believe you're a victim. To report the possible fraud to IDES click here.
