Illinois offers bill relief through Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A new water billing assistance program is now available to assist low-income Illinois families experiencing economic hardship.
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the new Low-Income Household Water Assistance program which provides $42 million in shut-off avoidance for residents unable to pay their water and sewer bills.
The program, builds on $327 million in emergency assistance launched earlier this year for low-income families facing difficulty with paying their utility bill and other essential household bills.
To apply for these programs or water assistance, visit DCEO's website helpillinoisfamilies.com, or contact the hotline service providing real-time assistance in over 30 languages at 1-833-711-0374.
