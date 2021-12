Illinois offers bill relief through Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A new water billing assistance program is now available to assist low-income Illinois families experiencing economic hardship.Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the new Low-Income Household Water Assistance program which provides $42 million in shut-off avoidance for residents unable to pay their water and sewer bills.The program, builds on $327 million in emergency assistance launched earlier this year for low-income families facing difficulty with paying their utility bill and other essential household bills.To apply for these programs or water assistance, visit DCEO's website helpillinoisfamilies.com , or contact the hotline service providing real-time assistance in over 30 languages at 1-833-711-0374.