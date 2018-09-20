EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4287220" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputies say there are 'various injuries' after a small plane crashed into cars on Voss Road.

Plane crash in Sugar Land on Voss Road. Viewer Joyce sent me a few pictures. She tells me power is out in the area and a lot of emergency/police care in the area. One person injured... we’ll have more details LIVE https://t.co/NqS4D5D6e0 pic.twitter.com/lBvNcxRSOS — Elita Loresca (@ABC13Elita) September 19, 2018

.@SheriffNehls says three people in plane and two cars hit. Minor injuries. Incredible it’s not worse. #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/AZ25uz5Z4s — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) September 19, 2018

Small plane crash at Voss Rd, west of Highway 6. Power lines down in that area. Roads will be closed. @SheriffTNehls is on his way to the scene. pic.twitter.com/14PTWPLPbS — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) September 19, 2018

Three people are lucky to be alive after their vehicles were struck by a small plane as it fell from the skies over Fort Bend County.The plane, owned by the Drug Enforcement Administration, was carrying three agents during a training mission when it experienced mechanical difficulties on the way to Sugar Land Regional Airport.Power lines were toppled by the Cessna, cutting off electricity to thousands of residents as the aircraft plummeted towards Voss Road, just west of Highway 6.Terri Schiel says the plane was about 40 feet in the air when she saw it veer towards her Toyota. She only had a split second to think."I think I was thinking this plane is possibly going to hit us if we don't get out of the way," Schiel said. "It was directly coming in our path."The wing of the plane slammed into the Toyota's windshield, sending the car into a tailspin.In the passenger's seat next to Terri was her son, Jay Camp."I just kind of looked up, and I wasn't even really thinking of even much, but I knew we're going to get hit, and either we're here or we're gone," Camp said. "It slammed us and next thing I know, I'm looking up and I'm like, 'I'm alive.'"While many might have been hysterical in such a close call, Jay said he felt a calm come over him."I felt the spirit of the Lord speak to me after that hit, and he said, 'Son, I've got you.'"One DEA agent was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Miraculously, two others walked away from the crash.The NTSB and FAA are investigating with the help of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.