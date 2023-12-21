ABC7's Roz Varon makes favorite holiday recipe

Roz Varon shares Ina Pinkney's famous cakey brownies as her favorite holiday recipe.

Here are the ingredients:

- 18 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped

- 1 tsp. vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste

- tsp. baking soda

- 8 ounces (2 sticks) unsalted butter

- cup boiling water

- 2 cups sugar

- 10 ounces (2 cups plus 2 tsp.) all-purpose flour

- 12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips

Here are the directions:

- Preheat over to 325 degrees

- Put chopped chocolate, vanilla, baking soda & salt into a large mixing bowl

- Melt the butter in medium sauce pan

- Pour the hot liquid over the chopped chocolate & other ingredients

- Let it sit for 2-3 minutes

- Then, gently stir

- Add eggs, one at a time

- Add Flour & the mix

- Fold in the chocolate chips

- Pour onto pan, spreading batter evenly

- Bake 36-40 minutes

- Cool & Eat