ABC7's Roz Varon makes favorite holiday recipe

Roz Varon shares Ina Pinkney's famous cakey brownies as her favorite holiday recipe.
Here are the ingredients:
- 18 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
- tsp. baking soda
- 8 ounces (2 sticks) unsalted butter
- cup boiling water
- 2 cups sugar
- 10 ounces (2 cups plus 2 tsp.) all-purpose flour
- 12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
Here are the directions:
- Preheat over to 325 degrees
- Put chopped chocolate, vanilla, baking soda & salt into a large mixing bowl
- Melt the butter in medium sauce pan
- Pour the hot liquid over the chopped chocolate & other ingredients
- Let it sit for 2-3 minutes
- Then, gently stir
- Add eggs, one at a time
- Add Flour & the mix
- Fold in the chocolate chips
- Pour onto pan, spreading batter evenly
- Bake 36-40 minutes
- Cool & Eat