The Chicago culinary community is cooking in honor of Chicago businesswoman Ina Pinkney's 80th birthday.

Chicago chefs coming together to celebrate Ina Pinkney's 80th birthday for charity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago culinary community is coming together to cook in honor of beloved restauranteur, the Breakfast Queen, Ina Pinkney's 80th birthday.

Ina joined ABC 7's Roz Varon to more the about event. On Wednesday, April 26th more than 60 chefs will gather from 6-9 p.m.. featuring tasting station for those who attend.

Proceeds from the charity event will benefit Green City Market and Pilot Light. For more information on tickets, click here.