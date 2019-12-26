Indiana man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting girl, 16, several times, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 46-year-old Indiana man was arrested Wednesday morning at O'Hare airport; he faces charges for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl multiple times, according to Chicago police.
Brian Travis of Saint John, Indiana was arrested about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. He was positively identified as the individual who sexually assaulted a teenage girl several times between 2018 and 2019, Chicago police said.
The girl was between 16 and 17 at the time of the assaults, and the man was in a position of authority, according to police. Police also allege Travis threatened her.
He was charged with felony criminal sexual assault and misdemeanor assault. He was due in bond court Thursday.
