Indiana man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting girl, 16, several times, Chicago police say

A 46-year-old Indiana man was arrested Wednesday morning at O'Hare airport; he faces charges for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl multiple times, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 46-year-old Indiana man was arrested Wednesday morning at O'Hare airport; he faces charges for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl multiple times, according to Chicago police.

Brian Travis of Saint John, Indiana was arrested about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. He was positively identified as the individual who sexually assaulted a teenage girl several times between 2018 and 2019, Chicago police said.

The girl was between 16 and 17 at the time of the assaults, and the man was in a position of authority, according to police. Police also allege Travis threatened her.

He was charged with felony criminal sexual assault and misdemeanor assault. He was due in bond court Thursday.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 for updates.
