Indiana abortion bill: Lawmakers meeting Monday to consider restrictions on abortions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana lawmakers will meet in a special session Monday to consider a bill to ban nearly all abortion in the state.

Indiana Senate Republicans, plan to introduce a bill that will block most abortions in the state unless it's to prevent a substantial permanent impairment of life or if the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest.


Abortion-rights groups gathered in Wicker Park on Sunday hoping their voices are heard as lawmakers meet for that special session.

"And then 50 years and they take away my health care," abortion-rights advocate Heidi Endersen said. "My access to the health care that I need to stay alive. So no, I shouldn't be out here. The older women out here should not be back protesting."

"This legislation is not intended to end abortion in the state of Indiana," Mike Fichter, president of Indiana Right To Life, said. "It is intended to facilitate abortions in Indiana based upon polling results and in complete disregard to voters who helped establish these Republican supermajorities."


Some abortion-rights advocates who demonstrated plan to take their fight to the Indiana State Capitol Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Indianapolis as that special session on abortion is held. The vice president will meet with legislators and abortion rights advocates.
