Abortion law Indiana: Near total ban goes before state Supreme Court Thursday

Can you still get an abortion in Indiana? Abortions permitted after judge blocked law

Indiana became the first state to enact tighter abortion restrictions after the U.S. Supreme court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June.

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- The fate of Indiana's abortion ban is going before the state Supreme Court Thursday.

Abortions have been allowed to continue in the state since a county judge blocked the law from being enforced last September.

On Thursday, the Indiana Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding the constitutionality of the state's near-total abortion ban.

Last summer, the state legislature passed new laws banning nearly all abortion procedures in Indiana.

It would only allow abortions in the cases of rape, incest or if the mother's life is at risk.

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union both sued, arguing the law violated the right to privacy.

The case eventually made its way to Indiana's Supreme Court.

Oral arguments begin at 8 a.m.

The court faces no deadline for releasing a decision, and typically takes several weeks or longer before doing so in cases it hears.