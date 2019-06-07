New video released at Fair Oaks dairy farm, owner takes action following animal abuse allegations

FAIR OAKS, Ind. (WLS) -- The owner of the Fair Oaks dairy farm said he's taking corrective actions following animal abuse allegations.

Earlier this week, the Animal Recovery Mission released video of what they said is an independent investigation depicting "disturbing evidence of ongoing animal cruelty" at the northwest Indiana farm. Friday they plan to release more.

The original video released on social media shows calves being stabbed and beaten with steel rebars, hit in the mouth and face with hot branding irons, subjected to extreme temperatures and denied medical attention.

The Animal Recovery Mission released undercover videos that allege to show animal abuse at Fair Oaks Dairy Farm in Indiana.



The animal rights group claimed Fair Oaks Dairy Farm in Fair Oaks, Indiana, is mistreating its cows. The company produces dairy products under the Fairlife brand label.

Fair Oaks Farms founder Mike McCloskey released a statement on the farm's website saying he was unaware of any animal abuse taking place on the farm. In the statement, McCloskey said after reviewing the video he was able to identify five people committing "multiple instances of animal cruelty and despicable judgement." Four were farm employees, while one was a third-party truck driver, McCloskey said.

Jewel Osco has announced they are pulling Fairlife products from their shelves following claims of animal abuse at the Fair Oaks Dairy Farm in Indiana.



Police have since launched an investigation, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. They said they are seeking the names of the involved workers and anyone who witnessed the abuse and failed to report it.

Now, the farm owner said he will install cameras everywhere on the farm, as well as hire someone trained in animal welfare to work the grounds every day. They also said an animal welfare specialist will make unannounced visits to check the condition of the animals at least once a month.

Jewel Osco announced Wednesday they are pulling Fairlife products from their shelves in wake of the video. At least two grocery chains in northwest Indiana have also taken Fairlife products off their shelves. Late Wednesday afternoon, Coca Cola, which distributes Fairlife products, said it recognizes the seriousness of the situation and have full confidence that Fair Oaks Farms will address the issue.
