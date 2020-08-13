FBI offers $10K reward in fatal shooting of 2-year-old Hammond girl

Hammond police, members of the FBI and the Lake County prosecutor's office called on the public for any information that could help detectives.
WATCH: Hammond police, FBI offer 10K reward in fatal shooting of 2-year-old girl
According to Hammond police, on July 29 around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to shots fired in the 3300-block of Craig Drive and found a mother in a vehicle with her 2-year-old daughter who had been struck by a bullet.
Hammond police said the mother was not injured and did not know the shooters.
"Well it's definitely devastating; my heart goes out to her mother and her family," neighbor Ariel McBounds said. "I can only imagine what she's going through and how she's feeling."
The mother and child were caught between two people shooting at each other in the parking lot of the Kennedy Crossing Apartment Complex, police said.
The silver Cadillac in which they had been sitting appeared to have its rear driver's-side window shot out.
"For fear of myself and my children in my home, I didn't look out the window," said a neighbor, who did not wish to be identified.
Other neighbors said they heard several shots about 9:30 p.m.
"I heard like three gunshots yesterday, last night, and I was pulling in and I actually heard it when I was pulling in," said Kenan Jones, another neighbor.
Police marked at least 10 shell casings on the scene.
No one is in custody as Hammond police and the FBI continue to investigate.