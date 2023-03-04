Indiana state trooper killed responding to weather-related crash near Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WLS) -- An Indiana state trooper is dead after being struck by a vehicle while responding to weather-related crashes Friday.

Indiana State Police said Trooper James Bailey was responding to several weather-related crashes near Fort Wayne.

State police said a car that was fleeing Fort Wayne police was approaching his area at a high speeds. Bailey tried to deploy stop sticks to de-escalate the chase, police said, but was struck by the suspect's car and critically injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

A fast-moving snow storm dropped heavy, slushy snow on Northwest Indiana Friday afternoon, causing slick and treacherous road conditions.

Trooper Bailey had been with Indiana State Police for more than 15 years.

He is survived by his wife and two children.